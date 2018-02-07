Larry Nassar Sentenced to Another 40 to 125 Years in Prison

Department of Attorney General/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Former USA Gymnastics' team physician Larry Nassar poses in this handout photo received November 10, 2017.

Former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in prison for molesting young girls in the guise of special treatment.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Judge Janice Cunningham of Eaton County's 56th Circuit Court found Nassar guilty of seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

Judge Cunningham also awarded restitution for Nassar's victims, although the amount has yet to be determined.

"It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and every one involved," Nassar said before the judge announced the sentence. "The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts."

Talking to Nassar, Judge Cunningham recognized his reaffirmation of his plea agreement, but called him "in denial" of the results of his actions. "I am not convinced that you truly understand what you did was wrong and the devastating impact that you've had on the victims, family and friend," she said, before concluding that she does not believe Nassar could be "reformed."

"There is absolutely no question that society must be protected from Larry Nassar," the judge concluded.

This is already the third sentencing for the disgraced doctor, who has been accused by at least 256 women of sexual harassment. Two weeks ago, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina of the Ingham County Circuit Court also sentenced Nassar with 40 to 125 years in prison. A month prior, he received a 60-year prison sentence from a federal court for child pornography.

The past weeks saw a great number of strong women who came out on public, and some to court, to detail their experience of sexual abuse from the man they thought were treating them to be better gymnasts.

Among many of Nassar's victims were Olympic gold medalist Simon Biles and former "Fierce Five" Olympians Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney.