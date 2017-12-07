'Last Man on Earth' Season 4 News: 'Gossip Girl' Star Leighton Meester Lands Role on Fox Comedy

(Photo: Facebook/GossipGirl) Leighton Meester famously played Blair Waldorf in "Gossip Girl."

"Last Man on Earth" has enlisted a new female character for season 4.

Leighton Meester is officially on board the Fox comedy series, according to TVLine. The actress has already filmed some scenes for her "Last Man on Earth" debut next year. While further details about her guest-starring role have yet to be revealed, Meester's character will be connected to the storyline focused on Fred Armisen.

News of Meester's upcoming appearance comes after Armisen's casting was announced in late October. His character was already introduced at the end of the show's fall finale on Sunday. However, his official debut is scheduled on January 2018.

The last episode left off with a glimpse at Armisen's creepy-looking character Karl, who is living in an abandoned prison. Since the first look photo at Meester's character is not in that place, it's safe to assume that she will be appearing through a flashback. It's still unclear how many episodes she will be in.

In the back half of season 4, Carol (Kristen Schaal) finally got what she had always wanted. She now has a growing family and a stable home, which makes viewers wonder what's next for her. Schaal spoke with The Hollywood Reporter last month and she shared her thoughts on what lies ahead for Tandy's (Will Forte) beloved wife.

"Well, she finally got what she wanted. Since the first episode, you see her and this is her goal, and so now she has her goal," she said. "It should be interesting to see what that goal actually means now that it's been realized. Is this what she really needs? It's so interesting, I wonder if it's going to make her unravel a bit."

The fourth season of "Last Man on Earth" returns with new episodes on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.