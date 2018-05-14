'Last Man Standing' Finds a New Home at Fox

Facebook/OfficialLastManStanding A promo image for "Last Man Standing" on Fox

Fox issued a revival order for the seventh season of Tim Allen's "Last Man Standing" after being canceled by ABC last year.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Allen signed to reprise his role as the conservative Protestant director of marketing for an outdoor sporting goods store chain Mike Baxter in the multi-camera comedy sitcom.

"Excited?" the actor said in a statement that was published by Deadline. "Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it's time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I'm excited!" he added.

The actor also said that he was very grateful for the fans who launched several petitions to bring back the show on air. He also thanked the heads of Fox for listening to the fans' demand to bring back the show.

"I'm sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year," the actor also stated.

ABC canceled "Last Man Standing" after its sixth season after the end of their contract with 20th Century Fox Television since they refused to cover the production cost. But Fox decided to bring back the show for another season in their own network.

"Last Man Standing ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening," said Fox Television Group CEOs and Chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden, adding, "We've wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven't seen the last of Last Man Standing."

Fox reportedly planned to rescue "Last Man Standing" from its surprising cancellation last year, but they could not find the right schedule for the sitcom.

The series was also offered to CMT for broadcast, but the producers and the cable network did not reach an agreement to do so.

Aside from Allen, other original cast members also signed up for the sitcom's revival. The list includes Nancy Travis as Mike's wife Vanessa Baxter, Jonathan Adams as Mike and Vanessa's neighbor Chuck Larabee, Amanda Fuller as Mike and Vanessa's eldest daughter Kristin Beth, Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson, the boyfriend of one of Mike's daughters, as well as Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson.

Hector Elizondo is also reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Mike's longtime boss Ed Alzate. His return could possibly push through since his comedy pilot Guess Who Died is not expected to be picked up by NBC.

Other details about the renewal of "Last Man Standing" on Fox remain under wraps, but the network is expecting to reveal more casting additions, the plot, as well as the season 7 premiere date in the coming days.