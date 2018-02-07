Last Period Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Last Period: Owarinaki Rasen no Monogatari (Last Period: The Story of an Endless Spiral),” based on the online free-to-play role-playing game by Happy Elements.

An official website has been launched for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Last Period: Owarinaki Rasen no Monogatari (Last Period: The Story of an Endless Spiral)."

The site has also revealed the main cast list that includes Natsuki Hanae, who will be providing the voice of Haru, and Yukari Tamura, who will be voicing Choco.

The series is based on the online free-to-play role-playing game of the same name created by Happy Elements. It was launched in 2016 and has since gained more than five million downloads. It tells the story of Haru and the world he lives in, where fantastic beasts known as Spirals are born from isolation. Haru is an apprentice Period, a person tasked to defeat these beasts. He belongs to the Arc End 8th Branch, which was later abandoned following a mysterious thieving incident that led to an economic collapse.

YouTube/NBCUniversal Anime/Music

Refusing to just give it all up, Haru and two of his fellow Periods set out to rebuild the 8th Division and carry on their tasks.

Other cast members include Mika Kikuchi as Liza, Ai Kakuma as Erika, M.A.O. as Campanella, Ayumu Murase as Gajeru, Shiori Izawa as Guru, Akari Kitou as Kikazaru, Ayumu Mano as Iwazaru, Sayaka Harada as Mizaru, Ai Kayano as Iona, Yamato Kino as Gilled and Reina Ueda as Noin. A voice actor is yet to be announced for the bunny-like character named Miu.

The series, which will be produced by EGG FIRM, is being animated by J.C. Staff under the direction of Yoshiaki Iwasaki. The series composition is being handled by Hideki Shirane, and Mika Takahashi is adapting whoopin's original designs for animation. Takahashi will also be serving as the series' chief animation director.

NBCUniversal Entertainment is producing the music, which will be composed by Manual of Errors. Sound direction is being handled by Yoshikazu Iwanami.

"Last Period: The Story of an Endless Spiral" will premiere sometime in April on Tokyo MX, ABC Asahi Broadcasting, and BS11.