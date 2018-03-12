Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS A new rumor is hinting that it may take some time before the follow-up to 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' is released

Following the success of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" and the steady performance of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," it would seem now is the ideal time for the developers to continue to build upon what they have already done.

A new rumor has hinted that the people currently involved in the "Dragon Ball" franchise will indeed continue to work to expand on what they already have, but they may do so in a way fans were not expecting.

Over on Reddit, "DasVergeben," a tipster with a growing profile within the gaming community, shared some information that came from an anonymous source who apparently worked at Bandai Namco.

Among the interesting rumors to come from "DasVergeben" and that anonymous source is one related to the "Xenoverse" series. To be more specific, the new rumor suggests that "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" is not in development at this time or "not yet at least."

The Redditor added that what is in pre-production right now is an action role-playing game, one that will apparently focus on "Dragon Ball" as opposed to "Dragon Ball Z."

Arguably the more notable rumor here is that "Xenoverse 3" is not being worked on at this time.

This is not the first time that the subject of that particular sequel's development has drawn attention online.

Speaking previously To "KayaneTV," "Dragon Ball FighterZ" producer Tomoko Hiroki and director Junya Motomura shared something interesting related to the "Xenoverse" series. According to Hiroki, there are "long-term plans" for the franchise, and fans can also expect to see "more Xenoverse" in the future.

Hiroki stopped short of actually saying "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" was coming, but her comments suggest that the franchise will continue for the foreseeable future.

It is possible here that the information "DasVergeben" received is not completely accurate or the developers still want to keep that rumored action RPG under wraps for as long as they can so they are hinting at "Xenoverse 3" instead of that unannounced game.

What does seem certain though is that fans will be getting more "Dragon Ball" games in the future.