Latest 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Update Adds New Game Mode and More

"Star Wars Battlefront II" is looking to lure in more players with a set of new updates. The latest patch adds a new game mode that will be only live for a short period, as well as some reskins of a few heroes, again available for a limited time.

This new patch is coming ahead of the return of loot boxes and in-game stores, as Digital Trends notes. To prepare the fanbase for what's about to come, EA is now enticing them back with a new gameplay mode called Jetpack Cargo.

EA/Star Wars Battlefront 2 A promo image for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" featuring the Heavy Trooper class.

With Jetpack Cargo, the "Star Wars Battlefront II" changed a few multiplayer settings so that players will have rocket launchers and jetpacks for an entire round. It may not be entirely balanced across the game's classes, but it might not matter — the game mode will only be available for a limited time, as EA announced in their forum post.

After that, players can also see the new reskins for three heroes in the game. A few outfit changes and players can now run as Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa or Han Solo in their Hoth appearances. These outfits will not be available right away, though, as EA's Sledgehammer70 noted that "they will be unlockable through a series of in-game Challenges that will be available over time."

Last but not least, EA is generously giving away not one, but two emotes for troopers. That way, players no longer have to grind to unlock two of the emotes, which are now being given to troopers by default in this giveaway from the company.

There's also a lot of balance changes regarding heroes in the patch notes, with the Dodge ability for troopers now re-tuned as it was considered too powerful. Heroes, meanwhile, get buffs across the board, perhaps to make them more attractive for players.

With Electronic Arts gearing to put back the revenue generating microtransactions back into "Star Wars Battlefront II," EA chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen is hoping that the right time will come for the company to start earning money from in-game purchases.