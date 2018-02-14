Latest WrestleMania 34 Rumors Indicate a Match Between John Cena and The Undertaker

Wikimedia Commons/ Paolo Saccuzzo John Cena is speculated to face The Undertaker in WrestleMania 34.

With the 2018 Royal Rumble matches in the book, WWE fans are now looking forward to WrestleMania 34 in March. One of the biggest speculations for WrestleMania so far is the rumored match between John Cena and The Undertaker.

Cena kicked off things this week with a strong message about his road to WrestleMania. On Monday Night Raw (Feb. 12), a particular line delivered by Cena sparked the rumor. "WrestleMania can bring a legend back from the dead," Cena said. Many people quickly assumed that it is a reference to The Undertaker. According to Ring Side News, Cena started sending out feelers to build up anticipation for the predicted match.

However, also during Monday Night Raw, Cena told the audience that he is looking forward to stepping in the main event for WrestleMania with Brock Lesnar aka The Beast. "I will win the Elimination Chamber match. I will go on to make history against Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania," Cena shouted.

WWE fans are also looking forward to Ronda Rousey in action in WrestleMania. Rousey's big entrance after the Women Royal Rumble match has been the talk of the town, and the audience are excited to find out who she will be facing in WrestleMania.

Given that Rousey somehow ruined Asuka's Royal Rumble match victory, the latter is on the top list of Rousey's opponents. There are also speculations that Triple H will be coming back to the ring in WrestleMania.

Hall of Famer Steve Austin is also expected to attend WrestleMania 34. Austin, however, will not be entering a match. Stone Cold is expected to witness Ivory's induction to the Hall of Fame that will go down in WrestleMania. "Congrats to @MorettiIvory on making it into @WWE HOF!!! I have been a fan ever since your days in #GLOW. Looking forward to talking w you," Austin tweeted.

Most WrestleMania angles and matches are expected to be confirmed soon.