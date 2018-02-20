Laura Ingraham Responds to Backlash on 'Shut Up and Dribble' Comments Against LeBron James

REUTERS: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sport Mar 24, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) advances the ball during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Laura Ingraham, the host of Fox News, is under fire after recently sharing a few words regarding National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar LeBron James' opinions on how United States President Donald Trump is conducting himself regarding the sensitive issues of race, and how the country is being run in general. Ingraham asserts that James' race is not the basis for her previous call-out.

Just one day after criticizing James on Fox News, the 54-year-old host addressed the vast amounts of scrutiny that she had received for allegedly having "racial undertones" in her previous call-out against James. Ingraham reminded the public that she has been making fun of prominent figures in the entertainment business for years now, mocking them for their lack of knowledge in politics.

Ingraham slammed the 33-year-old Cleveland Cavalier small forward referring to a segment with ESPN, which featured James with Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, wherein they shared their political opinions about President Trump. Ingraham stated last Thursday that he should just "shut up and dribble," emphasizing the fact that James makes a lot of money every year to play basketball, and that his opinions about politics are uninformed and "barely intelligible."

James stated during the ESPN interview that "The No. 1 job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn't understand the people," referring to President Trump. Despite the criticism that the NBA star received from Ingraham, he is still motivated to use his influence to inspire and inform his fans to better themselves.

This sparked a heated debate on whether high-profile athletes should be sharing their stance on politics given their exceptional ability to influence their young fans. Famous celebrities could not help themselves and sounded off on their social media handles. Ellen Pompeo, star of the television series "Grey's Anatomy," stated in her tweet: "Someone tell this bi*#h to meet me outside... Im so not in the mood for playing nice or polite this week."