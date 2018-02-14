LaVar Ball Pushes Lakers to Recruit His Two Younger Sons

LaVar Ball may be away in Lithuania to see to the overseas career of his younger sons, but the father of NBA 2017 second draft pick Lonzo Ball is managing to find ways to stir up the league. In an interview with a Lithuanian basketball journalist, the Ball patriarch stated his demand aimed at the Los Angeles Lakers.

LaVar Ball is resorting to threats to get all three of his sons into the NBA, and into the same team if possible, as it looks like. "I want all my three boys to play for the Lakers," the father started amiably enough, as relayed by Donatas Urbonas, a basketball reporter in Lithuania.

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports LaVar Ball the father of newly drafted Los Angeles Lakers player Lonzo Ball with sons LaMelo Ball and LiAngelo Ball in attendance at Toyota Sports Center.

The demands start off with Ball implying that the Lakers should take LiAngelo Ball this year or face the consequences.

Both LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are currently playing for the Prienu Vytautas in the Lithuanian League, not exactly a powerhouse team even in the overseas league, as Deadline pointed out.

"If they don't take Gelo this year, I bring back Gelo here to play with Melo for two years," Ball added, referring to Prienu Vytautas.

"Lonzo will be on his third year, and I let every NBA team know that Lonzo is not going to re-sign with the Lakers but will go to any team that will take all of my three boys. That's my plan," Ball explained at length.

Even if an NBA team will have the roster space to take on the three Ball brothers, there are also other issues to contend with. LiAngelo is, as he is right now, considered a minor talent even in the European league. LaMelo, meanwhile, is still a few more years away from the usual NBA debut, at just 16 years old.

For their part, the Lakers organization has not issued a comment as of this time.