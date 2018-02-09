'Law and Order: SVU' Cast News: Raul Esparza Exits After Six Seasons

Michael Parmelee/NBC A promotional still from "Law and Order: SVU" season 18 featuring Raul Esparza as Barba

Raul Esparza, a.k.a. Rafael Barba, is leaving "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" after six seasons.

For those who have not seen Wednesday's episode, "The Undiscovered Country," note that there are major spoilers ahead.

In the episode 13 of the crime drama's 19th season, Esparza, who plays Assistant District Attorney Barba, pulled the plug on a brain-dead child, ultimately resulting in him leaving the District Attorney's Office.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he will be replaced as ADA by Peter Stone of "Chicago Justice," played by Philip Winchester. Winchester will reportedly be cast a series regular and will most likely continue his role in the next season.

"It has truly been an honor writing for Raul," said "SVU" showrunner Michael Chernuchin. "The power, sensitivity, and morality he brought to the character of Rafael Barba never failed to elevate our scripts."

However, it is not yet the end of the road for Barba's character. He is not yet dead, after all. It is still very possible for him to get recurring roles in the series.

"Raul is family and we look forward to seeing his talent shine in new projects," Chernuchin added. "As for Barba, 'SVU' fans may see him again soon."

Esparza explained that it was his choice to leave the show. "I felt like it was time to go," he told the media outlet. "I just felt I had reached the end of what I wanted to explore where they were writing."

Esparza first joined "SVU" in season 14 in a recurring role, but was promoted as regular cast beginning season 15.

Following his departure from the show, the beloved character received an outpouring of love and warm messages from characters and crew. Among the messages was from co-star Mariska Hargitay who called him an "incredible screen partner."

One of the great honors of my life is to have shared the screen with the incredible scene partner, beautiful friend, giant heart, brilliant artist, kindest of men @RaulEEsparza. #SVU has been graced and great with you in it. Family always gets to come home... come home soon. pic.twitter.com/X5TUsdYzwI — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) February 8, 2018

"Law and Order: SVU" airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. EDT, on NBC.