'Law And Order: SVU' Season 19 Spoilers: Personal Case Breaks Carisi

Michael Parmelee/NBC A promotional still from "Law and Order: SVU" season 19, episode 15, "In Loco Parentis"

"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 returns today with a brand new episode titled "In Loco Parentis."

In this installment, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) opens an investigation upon learning that his niece may have been sexually assaulted by a classmate. However, things are not looking good for the detective.

In the promo for "Law and Order: SVU" season 9, episode 15, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) warns him that his reputation is "zero" at the moment, so it might not be wise to handle the case.

In the end, it might do the opposite of what he wants to do, but Carisi is not to be held back, pointing out that he wants to help his niece. He does show a bit of hesitation when he is being asked about what he learned about the case from her niece.

Things do not get easier when Stone (Philip Winchester) learns that "there are no perfect witnesses when it comes to sex crimes," as revealed in the synopsis for "Law and Order: SVU" season 9, episode 15.

There is so much excited for this installment as it will feature Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones as a guest star. She will play the role of Carisi's sister Teresa, who was the one to reach out to the SVU after her daughter tells her about the sexual assault.

Also guest-starring in "Law and Order: SVU" season 9, episode 15 are "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Susie Essman and Ryann Shane from "Banshee."

Speaking of guest stars, it has been confirmed that former cast member Stephanie March will reprise her role as Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot in an upcoming episode.

The character was first introduced in the second season of "Law and Order: SVU." She was believed to be dead, but she showed herself in season 6 to testify against an attacker. She took back her job at the Manhattan D.A.'s office shortly, appearing in a handful more episodes. Fans last saw her way back in season 13 in the episode "Learning Curve."

"It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the SVU family, even for a short visit. She is, and will always be, part of SVU's DNA," " showrunner Michael Chernuchin said in an official statement.

Cabot's return will take place in an episode airing April. In the meantime, viewers can tune in tonight at 9 p.m. EST at NBC for "Law and Order: SVU" season 19, episode 15.