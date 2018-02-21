Law & Order Season 19 Cast, Spoilers: Brian Cassidy Charged With Murder?

facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional photo for 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19

Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) ex Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters) will return in an upcoming episode of "Law & Order" season 19, but it does not mean that the two will have a chance to reconcile.

According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, the DA investigator will be a prime suspect in a murder case. This means that he will be too busy defending his innocence to think about engaging in romance.

The report mentioned that the case where Brian will be involved with will begin after he lost his temper on the witness stand. This will reportedly allow the doctor who was charged for sexually abusing his patients to be allowed to go home due to a mistrial. However, the doctor will be found murdered during the night of his supposed freedom. Because of this, Homicide detective Devin Holiday (guest star Kylie Bunbury) will believe that the DA investigator has something to do with the crime especially since he will be missing after the trial.

Brian's return will be featured in the episode titled "Chasing Demons" that will be aired by NBC after the show's short hiatus on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, "Chicago Justice" alum Philip Winchester had been promoted to series regular after his debut in the previous episode of "Law & Order: SVU" season 19. His promotion came after SVU's lead prosecutor Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza ) departs from the TV series.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news with a statement from showrunner Michael Chernuchin, who said: "It has truly been an honor writing for Raul. The power, sensitivity and morality he brought to the character of Rafael Barba never failed to elevate our scripts. Raul is family and we look forward to seeing his talent shine in new projects. As for Barba, SVU fans may see him again soon."