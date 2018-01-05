'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 10 Spoilers: Rollins Leads Case on Child Maltreatment

Facebook/lawandordersvu/ Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) will take the lead in a confounding investigation revolving around a very sick child in the next episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Pathological," the synopsis reveals that the SVU will take on the investigation centering on two special needs students. While deep in the probe, Rollins will reportedly discover a shocking detail regarding one of the child. It looks like her illness could have been prevented had her parents given her the right treatment many years ago. The promo shows that the child is assaulted.

The clip shows the girl weakly sitting in her wheelchair when she has a seizure. The doctor is telling Benson (Mariska Hargitay) that the patient has muscular dystrophy, a disorder that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass over time. The next scene, however, reveals a reproachful Benson interrogating the girl's mother. It looks like the lieutenant is accusing her of child maltreatment. The woman angrily emphasizes that she is a good mother, but the SVU begs to disagree.

Last episode, Benson and her team worked hard to find Noah (Ryan Buggle) who went missing while on a shopping spree with his biological grandmother. Sheila (guest star Brooke Shields) called Benson to report what happened. According to her, she was just looking for a jacket to buy for the boy when he suddenly disappeared. Soon, evidence came pouring in. It became apparent that Noah's abductor was not a stranger. It was Sheila.

Sheila ordered her gardener to kidnap Noah. She planned it all when Benson agreed to her suggestion that she and the boy go shopping for winter clothes. At the end, Sheila broke down and admitted her crime to Benson. Noah had no idea that his grandmother abducted him. He was not harmed. Sheila just wanted them to be together.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.