Facebook/lawandordersvu/ Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad will do their best to defend a rape victim in danger of being sent to jail in the next episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Flight Risk," the synopsis reveals that an airline pilot (guest star Yasmine Al Massri) will be accused of attempted mass murder. It appears that she purposely put her passengers at risk because of a personal problem. While facing potential jail time, the pilot comes to the SVU asking for help. She is claiming that did it because the captain (guest star Martin Donovan) she was working with was sexually assaulting her.

The promo shows the pilot and her rapist locked inside the plane's cockpit. When the captain leaves, she is shown shaking while maneuvering the plane. Inside the aircraft, the passengers are screaming due to the sudden drop in altitude. Barba (Raúl Esparza) is telling Benson that the case against the woman is strong. She almost killed over 100 people and there has been a lot of complaints against her. Benson, however, is emphatic. She informs Barba that the company must be to blame for what happened.

Apparently, the pilot and the captain have a past. Benson is saying that the company forced the woman to work with the rapist. Now, Barba will assemble a Grand Jury to determine if the lieutenant's accusations are true. If they fail to prove that the company and the rapist are in cahoots with each other, an innocent person will be imprisoned. Last episode, the SVU worked a case involving a mentally and physically sick girl. She was raped by her boyfriend, but there was more to her case than that.

Benson and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) were able to prove that the girl was being abused by her own mother. She kept her drugged for most of her life. When the girl was given a chance to make her mom pay for what she did, she did not hesitate. She killed her. The SVU worked hard to make sure that the girl would receive help as she spent years in jail.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.