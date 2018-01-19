'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 12 Spoilers: Barba and Benson Face Off in Assault Case

facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional photo for 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Barba (Raúl Esparza) will clash in the next episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Info Wars," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be handling a case involving a female pundit. During a protest, the victim is allegedly raped. As Benson and her team look for a way to arrest her attacker, the tension between her and Barba will rise. They must find a way to reconcile their ideas and bring justice to the victim. The promo, however, suggests that the woman is not entirely on board in finding and arresting her rapist. Benson seems baffled by her attitude when she is assuring her they will solve the case.

Meanwhile, the promo photos show the rest of the SVU team busy with interrogating potential witnesses. Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) are out in the field, asking an old woman on what she knows about the pundit. Back in the headquarters, Fin (Ice T) is leading the brainstorming. They must find the evidence they need to close the case, whether or not the victim still wants to see her attacker behind bars. The episode will also shed some light to the idea that Benson wants to quit the force that was teased the last episode.

Last time, there was tension between Chief Dodds (Peter Gallagher) and Benson. Viewers got the idea that he was already looking for her replacement. Since her adopted son was kidnapped, the lieutenant seems to be thinking of taking a long leave of absence. Dodds is worried that she will permanently retire. The episode also saw the SVU handling a rape case. A female pilot was accused of terrorism when she almost crashed a plane. According to her, she did it to get away from the captain who assaulted her.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.