'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 12 Spoilers: Chief Dodds to Look for Benson's Replacement

facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional photo for 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19

Chief Dodds (Peter Gallagher) is determined to find a replacement for Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the event that she resigns unexpectedly in the current installment of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Last episode, viewers saw how Dodds was expecting the lieutenant to just quit her job and be a full-time mother to Noah (Ryan Buggle). Ever since the kid was abducted by his biological grandmother, Sheila (Brooke Shields), Benson has been spending more time at home. As a mother, she is scared to leave her son alone, in fear that her worst nightmare will happen again. Dodds has been keeping a close watch on Benson. In the event that she resigns, he wants to be ready to replace her immediately.

Dodds and Benson's relationship took a turn for the worse when Mike (Andy Karl) was killed while on a mission. The chief blamed her for what happened to his son. Dodds believed that Benson should not have let Mike go to the criminal's house alone. At one point, the tension between them was too thick, viewers expected Dodds to do everything to get her dismissed from the job. He may even take advantage of Benson's preoccupation with family life to convince the higher-ups to push for her early retirement.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Benson and Barba (Raúl Esparza) clashing over their difference of opinion while working a case. The synopsis for the episode titled "Info Wars" reveals that the SVU will investigate the assault of a female pundit. The victim, Martha (guest star Rhea Seehorn) was allegedly raped during a protest. The sneak peek, however, shows that she is not so willing to work alongside Benson. Martha seems to have no patience with the lieutenant's kid-glove treatment. According to her, all of the SVU have no way of understanding what she went through.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.