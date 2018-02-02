'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 13 Spoilers: Barba Goes to Jail?

facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional photo for 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19

Barba (Raúl Esparza) is in danger of losing his job and going to jail in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "The Undiscovered Country," the synopsis reveals that a prosecutor will arrive to tell Barba about the situation he is in. The promo shows Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) explaining the case that Barba and the DA's office are facing. It must have something to do with the fiasco involving journalist Martha (guest star Rhea Seehorn) in the last episode. When she was raped, she and Benson worked together to prosecute a rallyist whom she thought was the culprit. Barba discovered that Martha was lying and promptly withdrew from the case.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the SVU working on a kidnapping case. A father has abducted his own child. The sneak peeks show an extremely disturbed man holding a rifle while police officers surround his house. He has his 10-month-old baby inside and he is willing to talk to Benson (Mariska Hargitay) alone. Apparently, the man kidnapped his son while the mother was away for an appointment. The child was with his teen babysitter that time. Soon, Benson and the others realize the severity of the situation.

According to the mother, the baby is extremely dependent on his breathing machine and that he will surely die if this goes on. The dad's reason for taking away his son also becomes clear. In the clip, Barba and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) are speaking with the mother. She is explaining that the family is at the middle of a right-to-die court case. Because the doctors told her that there is no hope for her son, she has the choice to apply mercy killing. This seems to be what prompted the father to run away with the baby. He does not want his wife to let him die just like that.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.