'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 14 Spoilers: New ADA Peter Stone Clashes With Benson

facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional photo for 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19

New ADA Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) will go head to head with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Chasing Demons," the synopsis reveals that the SVU will be tapped to investigate the case of a rapist doctor (guest star Lorenzo Scott). The man has been allegedly assaulting his patients and the squad has been after him for two years. When the agents see him again, though, he is already dead. The suspect is not a stranger to Benson. It is an investigator for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and her ex-boyfriend Cassidy (guest star Dean Winters).

The promo shows Cassidy begging Benson to believe him when he says he is innocent. The lieutenant points out to him, though, that the evidence against him is strong. He was caught in the dead man's apartment, covered in blood. Benson's personal connection with Cassidy is going to cause problems in the investigation. In the clip, Fin (Ice-T) is warning her to not be involved. Stone is quick to pick on this, asking Benson point blank if she is hiding Cassidy.

Stone is certainly coming on strong since he took over Barba's (Raúl Esparza) job. He has no problem expressing himself and is quite curt in dealing with his colleagues. Barba chose to quit as ADA when he became involved in a case. Esparza was with the NBC series for six seasons. He told Entertainment Weekly, though, that he is willing to return as a favor to Hargitay, whom he considers a dear friend.

"Absolutely, because I'm really rooting for the opportunity to make television history with the series. I'd be lying if I didn't say that's part of what we all hope for, that NBC manages in the end to get a record-breaking series on its hands with potential 21 years. Also, this doesn't always happen when you work with people, but I became friends with Mariska [Hargitay] and she's part of my life now. I don't just miss the role, I miss her, so any opportunity to get back into a room with her is valuable to me," Esparza said.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 episode14 will air Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.