'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 14 Spoilers: Squad Goes After Rapist Doctor

facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional photo for 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad will be investigating a doctor who assaults his patients in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Chasing Demons," the synopsis reveals that the SVU will have its hands full dealing with a rapist doctor (guest star Lorenzo Scott). After allegations that he is sexually abusing his clients surface, the man is about to be tried in court when a mishap arises. Cassidy (guest star Dean Winters), the investigator for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and Benson's ex-boyfriend, bungles up the case. His testimony causes a mistrial, forcing the court to release the rapist.

The promo shows an even bigger problem ahead, however. In the clip, the doctor is found dead on his clinic floor. The main suspect is Cassidy. Apparently, the investigator was found in the crime scene, covered in blood. Cassidy promises Benson that he did not kill anyone, but the evidence against him is strong. Fin (Ice-T) warns his superior to not be involved in the investigation, but Benson is torn. Later on, the new ADA, Peter Stone (Philip Winchester), asks her if she is aware of where Cassidy is hiding. It definitely looks like she knows.

Last episode, the viewers said goodbye to Raúl Esparza's character, Barba. The actor decided to leave the show after being in it for six seasons. In the storyline, Barba was tried in court after he turned off the life support system of a sick baby. The kid had degenerative disease and was brain dead. Showrunner Michael Chernuchin said they look forward to seeing Esparza succeed in his future projects.

"It has truly been an honor writing for Raúl," the EP said. "The power, sensitivity, and morality he brought to the character of Rafael Barba never failed to elevate our scripts. Raúl is family and we look forward to seeing his talent shine in new projects. As for Barba, SVU fans may see him again soon."

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 episode14 will air Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.