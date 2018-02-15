'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 15 Spoilers: Carisi to Investigate a Sexual Assault Case

Facebook/Law & Order Special Victims Unit "Law & Order: SVU" season 19 episode 15 will focus on Peter Scanavino's Carisi character.

"Law & Order: SVU" season 19 episode 15 will focus on Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

According to reports, "Law & Order: SVU" season 19 episode 15 comes with a title "In Loco Parentis," which is a Latin legal term that basically means "in the place of a parent." While nothing much is known how its story will pan out, the synopsis reveals that it will be a Carisi-centered episode.

"Carisi opens a police investigation when his niece reports a classmate for sexual assault, and Stone (Philip Winchester) learns there are no perfect witnesses when it comes to sex crimes. Guest starring Susie Essman and Rachel Bay Jones," goes the synopsis for the upcoming episode that is slated for a March 7 air date.

Despite the release of the synopsis, it is apparent that not much about how its story will play out is known. However, as "Law & Order: SVU" season 19 episode 15 will be dealing with children, it is suspected that this will not be an easy case.

Meanwhile, many fans of the series were saddened after Raúl Esparza's Barba character left the series in its last week episode. While there is still a possibility for the actor to return to the show, fans may not expect it to happen anytime soon as Esparza has set his eyes on other things, including his return to the stage as a theater actor.

"I've done six seasons, I felt like it was time to go. I had explored a lot of what I thought Barba was about. I just felt it was time to move on...Again, I'm a theater guy, so it's like having a script in front of you that keeps changing every time you go to do it...I just felt I had reached the end of what I wanted to explore where they were writing," Esparza said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Law & Order: SVU" airs Wednesdays nights at 9/8c on NBC.