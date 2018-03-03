'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 15 Spoilers: Carisi Torn Between Job And Family

Facebook/lawandordersvu/ Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) niece will make things difficult for him at work in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "In Loco Parentis," the synopsis reveals that the teen will accuse a classmate of sexual assault. Carisi's personal involvement in the case will automatically put him out of the investigation, but it does not mean he will not badger his colleagues about every single thing. He is especially frustrated with new ADA Stone (Philip Winchester), who admits that this will be his first sex crime involving college students.

A sneak peek shows Stone observing an interrogation. Carisi's niece apparently invited another classmate to her room after she was raped. The teen is telling Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Fin (Ice-T) he has no idea the girl was assaulted. He says he just went there because she claimed to be depressed. Apparently, Carisi's niece is also claiming that the boy raped her as well. Hearing this, Stone remarks that the whole thing is dodgy. The girl has had several men in her room that night. Naturally, Carisi takes offence with the insinuation.

Later on, something will come up in the investigation that will put Carisi's niece in a bad light. It looks like she has been keeping valuable information from the police. When Carisi confronts her about it, she just cries. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has already warned her colleague to stay out of the case because his presence will only complicate things, but he does not listen. Last episode, it was once again pandemonium in the SVU headquarters. A child molester was killed. The suspect was Benson's ex-boyfriend, Cassidy (guest star Dean Winters).

Cassidy was found covered by the dead man's blood. Apparently, he went to the doctor's clinic after his mistake in court resulted in a mistrial. Cassidy ran to Benson when evidence revealed that he was a suspect. Benson and the others managed to prove his innocence in the end. Cassidy admitted to Stone that when he was a kid, he was also a victim of molestation. He left the SVU because he could not handle working cases that trigger the ghosts of his past.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.