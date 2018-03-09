'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 16 Spoilers: Squad Goes After Killer Surgeon

Facebook/lawandordersvu/ Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Benson (Mariska Hargitay and her team will go after a crooked surgeon in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Dare," the synopsis reveals that the SVU squad will be hunting down a doctor who harvested a patient's organs without her parents' consent. A little girl has reportedly been declared brain dead. When her mom and dad examines her body, they will discover that she has a huge incision from her chest to her waist. The promo shows Stone (Philip Winchester) informing the others that there is an organ donor consent form, but it was forged. The girl's parents have not consented to any agreement giving her organs to anyone after she dies.

The mother of the girl is close to a mental breakdown, crying that her child has pieces of her missing. Benson promises to solve the case. In the promo photos, she is shown interrogating the suspect, Dr. Lorraine Franchella (Janel Moloney). Later on, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) are shown escorting the surgeon out of the hospital. Her hands are bound on her back and she looks resigned to her fate. It looks like Franchella is involved in an illegal business selling off organs in the black market.

Last episode, Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) mettle was tested when her niece claimed she was raped while in university. Soon, though, pieces of evidence revealed that she was lying. The one being accused of assault snapped and raped her for real when he was dragged in the precinct for questioning. Stone had to reverse the approach in the trial to prove that Carisi's niece was not bluffing this time around. His technique made the suspect so angry that he admitted the crime in front of the jury. The victim got the justice she deserved while the rapist was sent to jail.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.