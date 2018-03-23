'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 18 Spoilers: Squad Investigates Rape in the Army

Facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team will take on a scandalous case involving a number of Army soldiers in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Service," the promo shows a young woman approaching the SVU for help. Apparently, she was raped while on a visit in the Army.

In the clip, Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is shown going over the photos of the woman after she was assaulted. She had bruises on her face since her attackers beat her, too. Stone (Philip Winchester) is telling Benson that it is the victim's word against the soldiers and it is not looking good for her. The woman also looks resigned to what is going to happen, knowing the chances of getting justice is almost nil.

There appears to be a witness to the gang rape. A young soldier is ready to talk, but he seems to be under a lot of stress. A scene in the clip shows the man stating that he will rather be a criminal than a traitor. Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is then shown investigating in the barracks, trying to see if someone will come forward and talk about what transpired.

In the previous episode, the squad also handled a case involving a young woman. When a college student vanished while on a class trip in New York, the evidence pointed that she was abducted.

The SVU was convinced that the man wearing a clown costume in the videos that surfaced was the culprit. However, it turned out that there was more to the case than meets the eye.

The student was not kidnapped. She ran away with a teacher twice her age. She faked her death so that she and her lover could go on a trip around the world.

The next revelations made the situation all the more complicated. It was revealed that her mother was once involved with the same teacher many years ago, and the student could be dating her biological father.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.