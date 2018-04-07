'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 18 Spoilers: Squad Tracks Down Soldier Rapist

Facebook/lawandordersvu/ Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

The SVU will be working a sensitive case involving a woman who was allegedly raped by an Army soldier in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Service," the synopsis reveals the difficulty that Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team will face in the investigation. They have to break through the military red tape and see if a young woman's accusation is correct.

The victim is claiming that she was sexually assaulted by a soldier, and the promo for the upcoming episode shows the evidence that she was heavily beaten. The images of her lying on the hospital bed reveal her black and blue face. The SVU has a bunch of suspects for the crime, but it is proving to be next to impossible to get a hold of them for questioning.

Even the victim is not confident that the case will be solved. She thinks that Army will just cover up what happened. Benson's squad has an ace in the pocket, though, as there is a soldier who is willing to testify to the crime.

The clip reveals, however, that the witness has been under a lot of stress. Someone in the Army must be barring him from stating what he saw. A scene shows a young man shouting that he will rather be a criminal than a traitor.

Elsewhere, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is positive she will find more evidence of the assault. She is seen lurking around the barracks.

In the previous episode, the squad handled a missing person case. The college student vanished without a trace during a class trip in New York. Security tapes showed that a man in a clown uniform was tailing her the night she disappeared.

It turned out that the woman ran away with her professor. She arranged everything to make it look like she was abducted. What made the situation more complicated was the revelation that the girl's mom was once romantically involved with the same man. The possibility that the student was having a relationship with her biological father was raised.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episodes are expected to reveal more about ADA Stone (Philip Winchester) and his reasons for transferring from Chicago to New York. In a recent interview, Winchester said that his character is basically returning to the place he abhors. New York means facing the ghost of his father.

"And now here he is, facing the demons of his past even though his father isn't here. Everyone mentions his father, saying I hope you're nothing like him and all these things just being dragged up and he's having to face them day in and day out. That makes for good drama and that makes for a complicated character. He is his own worst enemy and he's learning that he has to say help. That he can't do this on his own, because he doesn't have his team, he has a group of people that are saying look, this is what we do. Hop on or go back home. And he's having to say okay, show me again? Show me how you did that," Winchester explained.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.