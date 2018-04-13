'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 19 Spoilers: Promo Photos Show Bloodied Carisi

Facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Carisi (Peter Scanavino) looks fatally hurt in the latest investigation being handled by Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her group in the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Sunk Cost Fallacy," the synopsis reveals that the SVU will be tapped to probe the abduction of a woman and her daughter. Benson will be forced to cross path with an old acquaintance (guest star Stephanie March), a lawyer who has an unconventional way of solving cases.

In the promo released, the two women are shown arguing. Benson is telling the other that she cannot twist facts to get her desired results. The lawyer retorts that it is acceptable if it can serve justice to the victims.

The hunt for the two women is likely set to hit a number of hurdles. Carisi looks like he needs to go straight to the hospital with his bloodied head and chest. Benson and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) are there, checking if he is okay or not. The trio appears to be in the middle of a crime scene. Carisi must have got hurt while he is following leads on the mother and daughter tandem.

Elsewhere, the episode will also reveal more of Stone's (Philip Winchester) private life. He will reportedly make a difficult decision about his sister.

Since Stone transferred from Chicago to New York, his life remains a closed book. He never allows his new colleagues get to know him. As the ADA, he still has a lot to learn.

When at first, Benson thought Stone was just being a jerk, she soon realized that this was his personality. The lieutenant has tried to reach out to Stone many times, but she knows it would take some time before he opens up to her. In a recent interview, Winchester teased that there is a lot to know about his character.

"The thing I'm most excited about is the unraveling of why he's staying in New York and how those relationships with the existing SVU family become more real and more important to him and that comes through the writing. I'm excited for the audience to see that, because I have some fans that have come on board who have been amazing and said okay we'll see what happens on SVU, and I have the SVU audience who some of them have gone screw you, we want Barba back and I love that," Winchester explained.

In the previous episode, a rival attorney reminded Stone of his surprising decision to leave Chicago. James Olson (guest star Christopher Wiehl) tried to sabotage the other's strategy by attacking him on a personal level. Stone, however, proved how skillful he was as an attorney. He managed to prove that a respected military officer raped a hooker.

Stone found a key witness to the crime. The young private, Jim Preston (Marquise Vilson), did not wish to be involved in the case because he had a secret. He was transgender. Stone convinced him that as a protector of the American people, he must rise above all the challenges and tell the truth.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.