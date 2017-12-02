'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 8 Spoilers: Sheila Upsets Benson with Latest Action

Facebook/lawandordersvu/ Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Sheila (guest star Brooke Shields) will once against test the boundaries Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has created in her relationship with Noah (Jack Nawada-Braunwart) in the next episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Intent," the synopsis reveals that the lieutenant will be laying down firm ground rules that Sheila will have to follow if she still wants to keep on seeing her grandson. Benson will reportedly not be happy with the other woman's actions, worrying that Sheila is really planning to take away Noah from her. The SVU agent just wants to be careful. The court is also making her stressed with all the hearings regarding her petition for adoption.

Benson also has no time for Sheila's games. She will be busy working on another rape case, this one involving a popular social media star. An elaborate online hoax will reportedly lead to the assault. The promo shows, though, that the victim is not willing to talk about her traumatic experience. Last episode, Benson and her team also dealt with a rape victim. Laurel (guest star Melora Walters) had no more determination to live after the incident that broke her soul.

It took Benson a lot of effort to coax the woman into opening up to her. Laurel was full of angst. She shouted and chided the lieutenant for trying to help her as Laurel believed that the officer could not even relate to the feeling of helplessness she had. Benson spoke to E! News about the episode, stating that it was one of her Top 5 most memorable scenes of all time. She praised Walters for portraying a defeated woman who was ready to give up.

"Obviously the subject matter was so heart wrenching and difficult and painful, and it was excruciating...but I felt that she was an incredibly brave. That's all," Hargitay said. "It's just simply that...It's just that word, that I think goes hand-in-hand with her performance and certainly the excruciating subject matter... It was rough."

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.