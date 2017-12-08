'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 9 Spoilers: Benson to Face Scariest Emergency Yet

Facebook/lawandordersvu/ Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will fear for the life of her son Noah (Jack Nawada-Braunwart) in the next episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode set to air in January, the promo shows the lieutenant and her SVU team frantically searching for a missing Noah. Her son was supposed to be with his biological grandmother, Sheila (guest star Brooke Shields), when the kidnapping occurred. Sheila wanted to buy the boy a new jacket for the winter and Benson agreed with the outing. They had no way of knowing that someone was watching Noah's every move. When Sheila returned from checking on some clothes, Noah was nowhere to be found.

The promo shows a woman leading a confused Noah to a car. The SVU will find his coat discarded at the mall, but no other evidence pointing to where he can possibly be. Benson is losing her mind trying to look for answers. In the clip, they appear to have found a trail. Benson believes that the whole thing is a planned personal attack on her. Her suspicions must be true because when she responds to a call claiming where Noah is being held, the lieutenant will be viciously attacked. The clip ends with Benson trying to stay conscious after getting bludgeoned in the head.

Whether Noah is safe or not, Benson and Sheila's relationship will definitely change. If in the past, the lieutenant is okay with Noah's grandmother visiting him daily, chances are she will be scared to leave her son alone ever again. Noah was with Sheila the day he went missing. Even if Benson wants to keep an open mind, her fear for his safety will likely cloud her judgment. She may even have a hurtful word or two to say to the other woman for her failure to protect the boy they both love.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.