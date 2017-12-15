'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 9 Spoilers: Could Shiela Be Behind Noah's Kidnapping?

Facebook/lawandordersvu/ Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) desperate search for her missing son will begin in the next episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Gone Baby Gone," the synopsis reveals that Benson and her unit will move heaven and earth to find Noah (Ryan Buggle). He disappeared during a shopping expedition with his biological grandmother Sheila (guest star Brooke Shields). She left him for a while to check on a jacket for him. When Sheila returned, Noah was gone. The promo shows Benson frantically searching for evidence of where her son could possibly have gone. He has definitely been abducted as shown in the clip when an unidentified person escorts him away and bundles him up inside a car.

According to Benson, the kidnapper must have meticulously planned everything. At the moment, the SVU still has no idea who the culprit is. There are speculations, though, that Sheila may have something to do with Noah's disappearance. The woman may just be acting out when she called Benson, all frantic and crying. Sheila has made no secret of the fact that she wanted the boy to live with her. Shields spoke about the abduction in a recent interview. According to her, her character would want to make things right, since she feels responsible for what happened.

"Obviously, I spent so much time trying to gain Olivia's trust that for something like this to happen on my watch is so crushing and heartbreaking, because it's the second time [Sheila] is losing a kid," Shields said. "And how will Olivia trust her again? To have something like this happen in the wake of her having a conversation where she basically told Noah about his mother prematurely, and that was the first breach, and to have this event follow that up it's just very, very sad."

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.