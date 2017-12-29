'Law & Order: SVU' Season 19 Episode 9 Spoilers: Dodds Orders Benson's Removal on Noah's Case

facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional image for 'Law and Order: SVU' season 19

Chief Dodds (Peter Gallagher) wants Benson (Mariska Hargitay) out of the investigation on her son's disappearance in the next episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

In the episode titled "Gone Baby Gone," the sneak peek shows Fin (Ice-T) giving the chief a heads up in the Noah (Ryan Buggle) situation. Benson's adopted son vanished while in a shopping trip with his biological grandmother, Sheila (guest star Brooke Shields). She left him for a while to check on a jacket she wanted to buy for him and when she returned, the boy was gone. Shiela called Benson to warn her about what happened.

The teaser shows Benson alerting her team to the situation. They are all in the mall where Noah went missing. Benson is telling Rollins (Kelli Giddish) that her son would not leave the mall on his own and that he must surely have been kidnapped. Sheila is frantic beside her. On the phone, Dodds is giving a specific order to Fin. Benson must not be allowed to work the case since she is personally invested in it. When Fin tells the boss that it is impossible, Dodds tells him that he is also banned in the probe.

Fin knows Benson will not listen to orders. That is why when he relays Dodds' orders to her, he is expecting her answer. Benson tells her friend there is no way she will sit at home and wait for updates. Fin tells her that he feels the same. Then, Sheila approaches Benson, stating that her place is close to the mall and that Noah may have walked home. Fin tells the lieutenant to go with Sheila while he handles everything on his end. In an interview, Shields said that her character agonizes that the kidnapping happened on her watch.

"I think Sheila will definitely try to insert herself [into the investigation] because she really feels because she's a blood relative of Noah that this is the right thing to do. She's getting this second chance to do it right," Sheilds said.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 19 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.