Facebook/lawandordersvu Promotional image for 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'

"Law & Order: SVU" season 19 will return with a new episode next week and NBC has dropped a new sneak peek for episode 9. The new clip teases that some major drama is coming up as a result of the horrifying event that took place in the fall finale.

It can be recalled that in episode 8, a shocking incident happened when Noah was abducted while out shopping with Sheila. In the episode, Noah's grandmother failed to keep a close watch on her grandchild, allowing the kidnapper to nab him. The final scene saw Olivia receiving a call from an unknown caller, telling her about her son's alarming absence.

As the series returns next week, the team will look into the case and try to find out who the culprit behind the incident was. Titled "Gone Baby Gone," the episode will pick up soon after Olivia and the team receive the bad news and will follow Olivia as she tries to keep herself together while going through the ordeal. Apparently, things will not be easy for her, as the sneak peek shows her snapping at Fin to drive faster to the crime scene and madly questions an obviously nervous Sheila. One scene also shows her ordering the head of the mall security to lock down all the exits in the shopping center in an attempt to keep the kidnapper from escaping.

While the new sneak peek shows Dodds telling Fin that Olivia cannot be involved in any way in the investigation, it's a given that being Noah's mom, Olivia will do everything in her capacity to find her child. Cartermatt notes that if Fin allows Olivia to be part of the investigation, that will not only present a huge conflict of interest but might also ruin the course of the investigation altogether.

"Law & Order: SVU" season 19 episode 9 will air on Jan. 3, Wednesday, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.