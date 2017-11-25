'Law & Order: SVU' Spoilers: Series to Take on Harvey Weinstein Scandal in Upcoming Episode

(Photo: NBC/Michael Parmelee) A promotional still from "Law and Order: SVU" season 19.

Known for taking inspiration from real-world controversies and headlines, the long-running NBC police procedural crime drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" ("Law & Order: SVU") is doing an installment based on the recent Harvey Weinstein scandal.

In the past couple of months, many women in Hollywood have come forward accusing the fired Miramax and The Weinstein Company of heaps of sexual assault, abuse and rape.

This, in turn, inspired others who fell victim to the same predatory behavior to take action and expose their aggressors including Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner as Hollywood comes together to cleanse the industry of the issue.

Actress Uma Thurman recently took a jab at Weinstein and his "wicked conspirators," exempting them from her Thanksgiving greeting. She wrote on Instagram:

I'm glad it's going slowly — you don't deserve a bullet. Stay tuned.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michael Chernuchin revealed that Weinstein is an inspiration of the next criminal that Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and company will go after in an upcoming "Law & Order: SVU" episode:

We are hitting Harvey Weinstein head-on, but it's not in the realm of the entertainment business. It's a real important episode about the rape culture in an industry, and we wanted to try stretch the law to criminalize that sort of environment.

This "Law & Order: SVU" episode, however, is set in the airline trade. It turns out that the writers were already in the middle of putting the said installment together when the world first knew of the decades' worth of Weinstein's crimes.

We were actually working on a story about airline pilots and what a boys club that is. We were beating the story out and said, "Wow, this is exactly what the actresses go through in Hollywood. It's the same environment." So we got all of our Harvey stuff out with airline pilots.

The said "Law & Order: SVU" installment will air sometime next year. The show will return next week, Wednesday, Nov. 29, with a new episode titled "Something Happened."