Layton Anime Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese mystery anime series, “Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katri no Nazotoki File (Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files),” based on the “Professor Layton” puzzle adventure series developed by Level-5 for the Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS.

The key visual, which can be seen above, features the character Katrielle "Kat" Layton, along with some of the supporting characters who will be helping her run her detective agency. Kat is also the daughter of Professor Hershel Layton, the star of the "Professor Layton" puzzle adventure game series by Level-5.

Additionally, the official cast list has also been released, and it reveals that Kana Hanazawa, who has previously provided the voice of Belle Lynn from "Infini-T Force" and Hinata Kawamoto from "March Comes in Like a Lion," will now be lending her voice to the main protagonist, Katrielle. Juurouta Kosugi will be providing the voice of the talking dog Sherl, Kyousuke Ikeda will be voicing Noah Montoir, and Youhei Tadano will be taking on the role of Darjeeling Aspoirot.

Japanese singer and actor, Tsubasa Imai, will reportedly be playing a guest role as Simon Wright in the series' premiere episode. The said episode will tell the story of the Englishman named Simon, whose wife and two daughters disappeared after they moved to a house they have recently purchased. He will be enlisting the help of the Layton Mystery Detective Agency to find his missing family.

The anime will be set in London, just like the game, and will follow Kat as she solves one mystery after another with her dog Sherl. The series has been described as a "high-speed comical mystery-solving story." The appearance of a silhouette resembling Professor Layton has also been teased.

Akihiro Hino, who is also Level-5's CEO, will be serving as the series' creative director. Hino is also credited with the original concept and series composition. The director's chair will be filled by Susumu Mitsunaka, with LIDEN FILMS handling the animation. Yoko Takada will be adapting Takuzo Nagano's original character designs into anime.

"Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files" is scheduled to premiere sometime in April. Information on the official broadcast schedules will be found on the series' official site at a later date.