Layton Anime Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese mystery anime series, “Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File (Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files),” inspired by the popular puzzle adventure game, “Professor Layton,” developed by Level-5.

Professor Hershel Layton's daughter is taking the center stage in the upcoming Japanese mystery anime series, "Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File (Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files)," which is inspired by Level-5's "Professor Layton" game series.

The upcoming anime adaptation will reportedly be taking story cues from the game "Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy," which is the seventh main entry in the aforementioned game series. It follows a new protagonist named Katrielle Layton, who embarks on a mission to locate her missing father, Professor Layton.

Katrielle is joined by her talking dog named Sheri as she scours through the streets of London in search of her father. She does so while also managing the Layton Detective Agency with her assistant, Ernest. However, while her initial reason for putting up a detective agency was to look for his father, her efficiency in solving the many strange cases that are presented to her by new characters each day will help her make a name for herself.

It is, however, not yet clear whether the anime will be adapting the game's story or create an original one just for the television.

Kana Hanazawa, who has previously provided the voice of Belle Lynn on "Infini-T Force," will now be taking on the role of Katrielle. Akihiro Hino, the CEO of Level-5, will be serving as creative director for the series, and he is also credited with the original concept as well as the series composition.

Japanese animation studio, LIDENFILMS will be animating the series under the direction of Susumu Mitsunaka, while Yoko Takada takes care of adapting Takuzou Nagano's original character designs into animation.

"Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat's Mystery-Solving Files" will premiere in spring 2018. Additionally, Japanese shojo manga magazine "Ciao" will also be launching a manga adaptation of the series at around the same time.

The anime adaptation is expected to run for 26 episodes.