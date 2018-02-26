'League Of Legends' Loot Box Drop Rates

Facebook/leagueoflegends Promotional photo for "League of Legends"

Seeking to remove any concern over transparency, "League of Legends" developer Riot Games has announced the official drop rates for their new loot boxes. Dubbed Hextech Chests, these crates contain items from the store and can be both earned for free or purchased directly.

The Hextech Chests drop rates can be found on the support section of the game's official site. Riot states that the list will be updated whenever they make changes to Hextech chests including event-specific chests or capsules.

For now, the current drop rate is as follows:

Skin Shard has a 50 percent chance to drop while Champion Shard has a 25 percent chance to drop. Permanent Emotes have a 10 percent drop rate while Ward Skin Shard + 150 Bonus Orange Essence have an 11.3 percent drop rate. Finally, players have a 3.5 percent chance to acquire a Summoner Icon Shard + 150 Bonus Orange Essence.

In addition, opening Hextech Chests can also net bonus drops with a 3.5 percent chance to drop a Gemstone as well as a 10 percent chance to get a Bonus Chest + Key.

Riot also revealed a number of "special rules" concerning "League of Legends" loot boxes. These rules serve as answers to frequently asked questions such as drop rates for certain types of skins as well as rules for bonuses.

Loot boxes have become a hot button issue in recent months following EA's controversial microtransaction system implemented in "Star Wars Battlefront 2." The fallout from the controversy forced many governments to consider regulating these randomized crates. Developers and publishers, on the other hand, decided to either change their systems or pull out loot boxes altogether.

In addition to Hextech Chests, patch 8.7 is also introducing Masterwork Chests. These cost 165 Riot Points and have a 70 percent chance of having a skin shard as well as similar bonus items.

"League of Legends" is currently available for Windows PC and MacOS.