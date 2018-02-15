'League of Legends' News: 'Lunar Revel 2018' Event Still Live, Offers Numerous Rewards

'Lunar Revel 2018' will remain live in the game until Feb. 19

League of Legends official website 'League of Legends' players can obtain some cool rewards during the 'Lunar Revel 2018' event

Between Valentine's Day and the celebration of the Lunar New Year, some gamers may be unaware that their favorite games are currently hosting some exciting events. In "League of Legends," for instance, there is an ongoing event players can participate in and it is known as "Lunar Revel 2018."

Detailed in a recent post on the game's official North American website, players can now go ahead and try to win a matchmade game in order to accomplish the "Arrival of the Demigods" mission. Once players are able to accomplish that, they will receive the Year of the Dog icon as well as access to some additional mission lines.

After unlocking the mission lines, players can now attempt to complete them in order to obtain Revel Tokens.

The Revel Tokens that players receive can be exchanged for a variety of rewards.

In exchange for a single Revel Token, players can acquire 10 Blue Essence. A dozen Revel Tokens can be handed in for a Key Fragment.

"League of Legends" players who have 44 Revel Tokens can cash those in to receive a Revel Orb. A Revel Orb holds a skin shard, and there is also a possibility that it will give players a Gemstone, a Gemstone Skin Shard, a Golden Revel Token or even a Revel Grab Bag that in turn features five skin shards.

Fifty-two Revel Tokens are equal to one Revel Skin Shard. For 64 Revel Tokens, players will have the choice of getting a Lunar Empress Lux Border and Icon, a Lunar Guardian Warwick Border and Icon, or a Lunar Guardian Nasus Border and Icon.

Lastly, if players keep hoarding their Revel Tokens until they have 96 of them, they can get a Golden Revel Token guaranteed.

These Golden Revel Tokens are needed to make the gorgeous Golden Chromas.

Players can check out some of the Golden Chromas in the trailer embedded below.

Notably, the missions featured in this event yield varying amounts of Revel Tokens, so players have to keep that in mind as well.

The "Lunar Revel 2018" event will remain live inside "League of Legends" until Feb. 19.