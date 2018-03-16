'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Renewed for Third Season

Reuters/Fred Prouser Leah Remini's "Scientology & Aftermath" is now on its second season on A&E.

The battle wages on for Leah Remini as it has been revealed that "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" has been renewed for a third season.

On Wednesday, it was announced that A&E has picked up Leah Remini's unscripted docuseries for another season. First launched in 2016 by the actress herself, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" aims to provide an in-depth study regarding the alleged abusive practices and policies of the controversial Church of Scientology from which Remini herself had been a member.

The show features former members and parishioners including the organization's former high-ranking official Mike Rinder, as they each share their unfortunate experiences within the church. Among the issues presented in the series were the organization's alleged sexual abuse of its members and coerced abortions.

Back in September, just after Remini won an Emmy for her work on the show, the actress had revealed that she is in talks with the network of a possible third season of the series. At the time, she said that the show may expand beyond the Church of Scientology to include other religious organizations accused by former members to have operated like a cult.

"We've been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I'm looking into that," the 47-year-old said.

She mentioned that she was in contact with an associate of hers tipping her about the Christian denomination Jehovah's Witnesses. The associate had also warned her to be extra careful around the religious group as they are "very powerful," but she only responded with "I don't give a s–t about powerful. The truth is what I care about."

Ever since the documentary series had aired on television, the Church of Scientology has consistently denied and refuted the claims made by Remini and the show's subjects. In a move to give more transparency to their group, the Church of Scientology had also just recently launched their own network, which featured a rare appearance of the group's mysterious head figure, David Miscavige.