A&E official website A promotional image for "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath"

Leah Remini revealed that she and co-host Mike Rinder will continue to look into the abuses of the controversial religion that they used to be part of in "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" season 3.

The series host talked about what viewers can expect when their docuseries returns to A&E for its third season during the panel at the Contenders Emmys event hosted by Deadline co-editor-in-chief Mike Fleming, Jr.

During the panel, Remini claimed that members of Scientology were kept in the dark about the stories of abuses that were allegedly committed by the religion. According to the TV host and actress, members of the church never tell their co-members because they are afraid that the church will run after them.

Remini also said that Scientology has a policy when their members are not allowed to report to the police if they discovered some abuses. She also claimed that letting the authorities know all about it will result in more damages. This is reportedly why only a few had the opportunity to talk about the abuses before the show first aired on A&E in 2016.

"If you're raised in it, you don't question it — you believe it because you want to believe it," Remini stated as reported by Deadline.

The former Scientologist also said in the panel that they aim to unveil the secrets of her former religion. "If we are going to expose true evil in the world we have to come together and do something about it," she added.

Remini used to be a member of the Church of Scientology since 1979 together with her parents, but she left the church in 2013 due to hostile conditions.

The "King of Queens" alum admitted in an interview with Chris Shelton's "Sensibly Speaking" podcast that she was scarred when she left the church.

According to the actress, she needs a long time to heal from all the pain that the church caused her. "I've noticed even when talking to my therapist there are certain things that I haven't revealed to her and I'm very kind of protective still because I'm like, 'You're going to use this against me.' I still have that," Remini also mentioned.

The Church of Scientology has denied all of the actress' claims and mentioned that she was just using them to make some noise to revive her fading fame. They also said that she was exploiting her former religion to earn money and attention to stay relevant.

A spokesperson from the church also issued a statement through People, saying that Remini was the one who is abusing her former religion.

"It is Remini who is the attacker. Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the 'victim' so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life," the Church of Scientology also stated.

A&E has yet to reveal the details about the premiere of "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" season 3.