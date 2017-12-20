Leah Remini Set to Return to A&E to Dissect More Cult-Like Religions

Reuters/Fred Prouser Leah Remini's "Scientology & Aftermath" is now on its second season on A&E.

Actress Leah Remini is getting ready for her return to A&E. A source recently revealed that the actress, who previously won an Emmy for her controversial docuseries "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," is set to return to the network to dissect and expose more cult-like religions.

According to reports, Remini's upcoming documentaries will focus on Jehovah's Witnesses and the controversial self-empowerment group Nxiym. News about Remini's return shouldn't come as a surprise for fans. In an interview made by Entertainment Weekly a couple of months ago, the actress revealed that she would head in a new direction and offer a new angle for her future documentary series.

"I'm open to doing a season 3 in a different way. We've been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through social media about other cults that are similar to Scientology, so I'm looking into that," she said.

The 47-year-old actress grew up a Scientologist but left the organization four years ago when she questioned leader David Miscavige and claimed that the members of their group were being abused physically, sexually and financially. Two years after leaving the organization, she published in 2015 the story of her experiences as a Scientologist in her book "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology."

The "Kevin Can Wait" actress has since then been very vocal against the religious group, dropping names of Hollywood personalities who are members of Scientology like Elisabeth Moss and Tom Cruise. She has also continued to crusade against Scientology through her series "Scientology and the Aftermath," even calling on the FBI, IRS and Department of Justice for help. She said these departments need to do a raid to know everyone who's connected to the group.

Meanwhile, the Church of Scientology has always debunked Remini's claims, saying that the actress is only monetizing her bias and hatred through media.