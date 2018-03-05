Leaked Set Photos From 'Shazam!' Suggest Film's Ties with DCEU

DC Shown is Shazam in the animated movie "Justice League War."

New set photos from "Shazam!" have suggested the film's connections with the DC Extended Universe. Last week, some leaked photos from the set of the upcoming film revealed that DC superheroes Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Batman and Superman are going to have cameos in "Shazam!"

One of Warner Bros.' many projects in the pipeline that DC fans are most excited about is "Shazam!" For years, there had been rumors that a "Shazam!" movie might be on the cards, but due to lack of updates, there was a point when it looked like the project was not going to happen after all.

Although Warner Bros. finally confirmed last year that "Shazam!" was in development, some DC fans could not help but question its connection to the DCEU. This was because the studio announced that the film would come from New Line and not from the main branch of Warner Bros.

Now, DC fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as new set photos from the film seem to confirm "Shazam!'s" ties with the DCEU. Following the leaked audition tapes confirming that the film would reference other DCEU events, new set photos have been shared online by Potbelly Gamers, showing an action sequence set in a toy store. Earlier last week, Potbelly Gamers also posted a few photos of Zachary Levi in costume as Superman.

In its latest post, the account noted that the toy store featured in the new leaked photos looked like the interior of a Warner Bros. Studio Store. This is not impossible, considering that the retail store in the photo seems to have a huge collection of DC Comics merchandise, including toy versions of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Katana and Harley Quinn.

New Line has always referred to "Shazam!" as being part of the broader DC Universe. Despite that, speculations about its ties to "Justice League" and the DCEU, in general, have continued to persist and the new leaked photos have only fueled those speculations all the more.

"Shazam!" will hit theaters on April 5, 2019.