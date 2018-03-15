Learn More About 'Pathway,' the Newest Robotality-Developed and Chucklefish-Published RPG

New RPG will be released for Linux, macOS and Windows sometime later this year

'Pathway' will feature a turn-based combat system

PC players in search of a new role-playing game to sink their time into may be in luck as the folks from Robotality and Chucklefish are working together to bring another adventure title to the market, one that is known as "Pathway."

In the game, players will be transported back to 1936, and things are not all well and good.

According to the game's official website, players will need to figure out what has happened to their friend Morten. Morten is nowhere to be seen, and it is believed that the Nazis are the ones responsible for his disappearance.

If that setup was not enough to differentiate this upcoming RPG from the others currently available on the market, there are other features that should set it apart.

First off, developers have noted that "no two adventures are the same," and that is due in part to each campaign coming with a procedurally-generated map.

On top of that, story encounters may differ as well.

Speaking of story encounters, players will have some control over those as well. The different in-game locations players reach will feature their own story events, and it is up to the players to choose which needs to be examined further.

Moving on now to combat, in "Pathway," players will take part in turn-based battles.

Players will have to pay attention to where they are on the map and also utilize cover whenever they can. The characters' abilities and different items will also impact how battles turn out inside the game.

Sixteen unique companions are going to be featured in the game, and each one is in possession of a skill tree.

Aside from the main quest, players will also be able to search for rare artifacts that can in turn be used to unlock additional content.

Currently, the game is set to be made available via Steam, though developers noted over on Twitter that they are hoping to release it via GOG too.

"Pathway" is expected to be officially released sometime later this year.