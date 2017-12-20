Learning to Trust God!

Pastor, are you trusting in the providence of God in your life and ministry? Providence is God's guidance and protection in our lives and ministries.

Pastors teach about God's providence to His people regularly. With a deep believe and conviction, we counsel people about God's guidance and protection through life. Yet, when it comes to our own lives and ministries, do we believe it with the same level of conviction and operate our lives and ministries accordingly? God will guide and protect you in your life and ministry.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/trusting-god-even-when-the-going-is-not-easy.html