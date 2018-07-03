LeBron James' #23 Lakers Jersey In High Demand, Preorders 600% Higher Than His Cavs Return Jersey

Ever since LeBron James' camp has confirmed that the NBA superstar will be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, pre-order sales of his number 23 Lakers jersey has gone through the roof. Reports have it that the stampede to order James' Lakers jersey has given sportswear retailer Fanatics its top ten days ever in terms of sales.

Pre-order demand for the new jersey was so hot, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell, even during the time that they were being sold with the placeholder number "00" as jersey sellers await confirmation on whether James will be using his number 23 with his new team.

League sources have indeed confirmed that James will be using number 23, the same number he used in both his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Prices for the new James jersey on the Lakers start at around $70.

Within the first three hours of sportswear seller Fanatics first putting out the new LeBron James jerseys for sale, demand has come up so much by about six times the number of preorders of his Cavaliers Jersey from back when he first returned to the team after his time with the Miami Heat in July of 2014.

Aside from offering fans a chance to don their new LeBron James Lakers merchandise even before the season officially starts, Fanatics have also offered Cavaliers fans a chance to exchange LeBron's Cavs jersey for the Lakers one, as long as they have bought his old team's jersey within the last 90 days.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for an official release date of James' new merchandise. Fanatics say that they will be able to ship out the pre-orders, as well as give them out to fans in exchange of the old Cavaliers jerseys, once LeBron James officially signs with his new team.