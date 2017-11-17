LeBron James, Enes Kanter Continue Feud; Kanter Says James Is No 'King' of NY

REUTERS/Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports May 7, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) controls a ball during the second quarter in the second round of game four of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre.

LeBron James and Enes Kanter continue exchanging tirades on social media following a heated confrontation during their Monday night game in New York City.

The Cavaliers won the said game, 104-101.

Kanter came in defense of rookie teammate Frank Ntilikina, following a comment James made that the Knicks had made a mistake not drafting Dennis Smith Jr., who was now a celebrated rookie in the Dallas Mavericks.

In an interview before Monday's game in Madison Square Garden, James told reporters that former Knicks president Phil Jackson made the mistake of letting Smith Jr. go. Shortly after the said comment made headlines, Kanter took to Twitter to react and said: "Nope!! We love what we got... Thanks!!!"

With tension rising even before the game started, the players got into a confrontation in the middle of it which earned them each a technical foul violation.

However, their feud did not end there. Later on, James posted a photo of him in the New York Knicks home court on Instagram with the caption: "You're welcome.. [King] of NY. #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness"

As expected, Kanter would not let that one pass and reacted during practice, saying: "We've already got a king. It's Kristaps Porzingis. Sorry about that."

Meanwhile, Porzingis himself also reacted to James' Instagram post and said on "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN Radio that he thought "the city disagrees."

Porzingis also applauded Kanter for the dedication he had showed in defending the team and its members. He explained: "He doesn't care what people think about him. He's going to do everything for the team and always have our backs."

Meanwhile, after the Monday game between the Cavaliers and the Knicks, James only commented: "We got the win. I'm not going to get, uh, I'm not going to say that guy's name again, anyway."