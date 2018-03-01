LeBron James First NBA Player to Reach 30K Points, 8K Rebounds, and 8K Assists

Reuters/ Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James advances the ball against the Toronto Raptors back in 2017.

The King does it again. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James reached a milestone in the NBA that no previous player has ever achieved in the past with 30,000 career points, 8,000 rebounds, and 8,000 assists.

James, who had and still has his share of doubters proved once again that he is truly one of the greatest players in NBA. Feb. 27, 2018 will forever be remembered as the day James marked his career with another victory for being the person to put down 30K points, 8K rebounds, and 8K assists. James led the Cavs to victory last Tuesday with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists over the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA analysts, players, and fans applauded James for the record and some even compared him to basketball legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan. In January, James also celebrated another tremendous achievement for being the youngest player in the NBA to reach 30,000 points.

During an interview with ESPN, James said being able to grasp 30,000 points is a big moment in his life. "A special moment you know, I just started thinking about everything that, you know, my journey. My journey from being a kid. First picked up a basketball when I was five years old to first start playing organized basketball when I was 9, all a way up to this point," he said.

James is now at number seven in the NBA career leaders and records for points. The King was recently surpassed by Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki. The gap, however, between James and Nowitzki is not that big.

With the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend in the books, fans and players are now looking forward to the playoffs. The Cavaliers are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins and 24 losses. The Cavs are already slated to be contenders for the playoffs. The team recently underwent a major shakeup after the trade deadline back in February.