Lebron James Having a Lot of Fun with the New Cavaliers

Reuters/ Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lebron James dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets back in 2016.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are starting the year with strong momentum after the trade frenzy last week. The King himself, Lebron James is in the midst of celebration with new players joining the Cavs and the team winning four consecutive games.

After the trade deadline, the Cavaliers acquired Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. both from the Los Angeles Lakers as well as George Hill from the Sacramento Kings and Rodney Hood from the Utah Jazz.

The new guys immediately put on a show when they played their first game with Cavs last Monday against the Boston Celtics. Clarkson put up 17 points, Hood with 15, Hill with 12, and Nancy with 5 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal.

The Cavs took it too Instagram to show how James was feeling during the entire game against the Celtics. The team posted a picture of James from the sidelines cheering for his team with a big smile. After a 121 to 99 victory over the Celtics, the Cavs face off against the Oklahoma Thunders next.

The Cavs closed the game with yet another victory against Russell Westbrook and Thunders. After their victory, James posted an Instagram photo of Clarkson celebrating after sinking down a three with the caption, "Mood."

Looks like James is having a lot of fun with his new teammates despite saying good-bye to some of his former teammates. In order to get the new ballers, the Cavs had to let go of some of its players including James' good friend Dwyane Wade, star guard Isaiah Thomas, and more. Wade went back to the Miami Heat and Thomas was traded to the Lakers.

According to Cleveland.com, the trade deal the Cavs agreed on is a victory and made the team a strong contender for the playoffs. The Cavs are hoping for a five-game win streak as they face the Washington Wizards next.