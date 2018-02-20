LeBron James, Kevin Durant React to Laura Ingraham's 'Shut Up and Dribble' Comment

REUTERS / Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Dec 17, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena.

NBA All-Star players LeBron James and Kevin Durant recently reacted to Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham's comment on how they should just "shut up and dribble."

Last week, James's digital sports programming platform UNINTERRUPTED posted an interview video where he and Durant were interviewed by ESPN's Cari Champion about various topics that included the current political climate in the United States.

In the interview, James commented that President Donald Trump was a country leader "who doesn't understand the people" while Durant added that he was a "bad coach" for the nation.

These statements prompted Ingraham's response where she said James and Durant were not elected public officials like Trump and added: "So keep the political commentary to yourself or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble."

Before Sunday night's 2018 NBA All-Star game at the Staples Center, James said he would "definitely not shut up and dribble." The 14-time NBA All-Star player explained that speaking up for what he thought was right was important, knowing that there were young people looking up to him as their inspiration.

James added that he would "not shut up and dribble" because he knows how important he is to his loved ones and to "all these other kids that look up to me for inspiration and trying to find a way out, and find some leeway on how they can become as great as they can be and how those dreams can become reality."

He also called out Ingraham's incorrect statement where she implied James had left high school early to play in the NBA. He clarified that he had finished high school before pursuing his professional basketball career.

When asked if he thought Ingraham's comments were racist, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward explained that Fox News "doesn't have a great rap sheet when it comes to race in our country, and things of that nature." He added that there have been several other personalities who were not African American and have spoken on the same issues they tackled in the UNINTERRUPTED interview but nothing had been said against them.

On the other hand, Durant straightforwardly called Ingraham's statements racist and also told USA Today: "Ignorance is something I try to ignore. That was definitely an ignorant comment. I do play basketball, but I am a civilian and I am a citizen of the United States, so my voice is just as loud as hers, I think – or even louder."

Meanwhile, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also showed his support for James and Durant and said he was "incredibly proud" that the athletes were speaking up on social issues.