LeBron James Reportedly Open to Meeting with the Golden State Warriors this Offseason

Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 12, 2017.

Over the past few months, a lot has been said about LeBron James' potential landing spots if he chooses to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer.

People have already heard about how the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets are believed to be legitimate suitors for the four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) most valuable player (MVP) once he becomes a free agent this offseason, but a recent report by ESPN's Chris Haynes really got people talking because of how absurd it sounds.

According to Haynes, James would reportedly consider a meeting with the Golden State Warriors if they could create enough salary cap space to offer him a maximum contract this offseason. The idea of James teaming up with the likes of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry may seem intriguing. But, for this to happen, the Warriors will have to strip their roster and part ways with some of their key players.

A lot of things will have to fall into place before this can happen. In theory, the Cavaliers can help facilitate a deal that will send James to Golden State, but they are unlikely to lift a finger to help their rivals sign their franchise player.

In any case, James has dismissed the rumor by calling it "nonsense" and a "non-story."

"If you don't hear something coming from my voice, then it's not true. I don't give a damn how close they are, I don't care if it's my kids, or my wife or whatever. If it's not from me, it's not true," James said on Friday, via NBA.com.

"I just want you guys to know that my focus right now is on the Cavs and how we can get back to the Finals for a fourth straight year. That's my focus. And everything else is going to get talked about, but it's not a distraction," he added.

Given that, James joining the Warriors seems far-fetched right now. But, as they say, anything can happen in the NBA. Fans should stay tuned for future updates.