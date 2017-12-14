LeBron James Rumors: Do the Houston Rockets Have a Shot at Signing LeBron James in Free Agency?

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena, Dec. 6, 2017.

A lot of people think LeBron James will head to Los Angeles if he ever decides to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 offseason, but one of the top contenders in the Western Conference seems to think they have a legitimate chance of signing the All-Star forward.

"While James has made it clear that he won't deliberate his uncertain future until the Cavs' season is complete, there is strong belief in Rockets circles that they'll have a legitimate shot at landing the four-time MVP this summer," USA Today's Sam Amick said in his report.

"Rival executives also believe the Rockets will have a real chance. And once you really look at it, when you get past all the noise about the Lakers and even the compelling case for the up-and-coming Philadelphia 76ers, it makes all sorts of sense," he continued.

The Houston Rockets would be an interesting landing spot for James, but the team would have to find a way to free up salary cap space if they want to sign him and that's easier said than done.

Don't forget, the Rockets have tried to trade forward Ryan Anderson this summer so they could sign perennial All-Star Carmelo Anthony, but they just couldn't find a trade partner who was willing to absorb his bloated contract.

If they go after James, they need to find a way to move the likes of Anderson, P.J. Tucker and Nene without taking any salary back. It's doable, but it's going to be difficult.

A number of observers have also suggested that the Rockets could work out a sign-and-trade deal with Cleveland if James really wants to leave, but the Cavaliers must be willing to cooperate.

A multi-team trade is also an option.

Of course, James may not leave Cleveland at all. But if he does, things will get pretty interesting next offseason.