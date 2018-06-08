LeBron James' Sportsmanship Does Not Deserve to Go Unnoticed

James has not let previous losses on the sport's grandest stage turn him into a bitter player

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison LeBron James during a break in the action in a 2017 game against the Washington Wizards

3–5 is a record that's been associated with LeBron James since last June, and given the way this year's championship series is playing out, it may not be long before his NBA Finals record drops to 3–6.

James has managed to win back of the many NBA fans who disapproved of his decision to form a superteam in Miami back in 2010 by cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever set foot on a basketball court.

Still, if there is one point of criticism that continues to be lobbed at James, it's that he has a losing record in the NBA Finals.

Many NBA players would probably be thrilled just to play in the NBA Finals half as much as James has been able to throughout his career, but because he's considered one of the all-time greats, he receives greater scrutiny.

Obviously, James is no fan of losing in the Finals either, but over the years, he's shown that even a devastating defeat is no reason to suddenly forget about the essence of competition.

James' press conferences following his Finals defeats in recent years have been interesting to watch mainly just to see how expertly he handles these events.

In 2015, after losing the Finals to the Golden State Warriors 4–2, James talked about how important it is to have the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise in a position to contend again while applauding his opponents for getting the job done.

Even in that moment of defeat, James was able to provide an accurate evaluation of why his team lost, and he was also able to express hope that he and his teammates would be back and ready to contend again.

Two years later, James would again be addressing members of the media following a Finals defeat to the Warriors.

James indicated that he has no regrets over suffering another Finals loss because he knows that he left it all out there on the floor over the course of those five games.

The way James accepts yet another big Finals loss being added to his career resume is noteworthy. Losses are hard especially for athletes who are played huge amounts of money to put up wins, but James shows that at the end of the day, putting forth maximum effort is what matters most and not the results themselves.

Another notable moment in the press conference is when James says that he feels worse for the guys on the team who have to deal with this loss who have never won the title before.

It's remarkable to see how James has grown as a player in terms of how he handles losses.

Earlier in his career, there were incidents where James' maturity and sportsmanship were called into question because of things he did or didn't do, but now, he is nothing less than the ideal sportsman and competitor.

There will always be fans out there who will point to James' Finals losses as things that take away from his legacy. It can be argued however that the lessons James has picked up from those defeats have only served to turn him into a better sportsman.