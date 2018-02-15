LeBron James To Produce Remake Of 90s Comedy 'House Party'

REUTERS/Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports May 7, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) controls a ball during the second quarter in the second round of game four of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre.

NBA superstar LeBron James will be producing a remake of the 1990 comedy 'House Party.' James will be producing the project alongside his manager SpringHill Entertainment partner Maverick Carter.

According to Variety, no director has been attached to the movie yet although the screenplay will reportedly be penned by Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori who also wrote the script for FX comedy-drama "Atlanta." A release date for the film has also not been announced.

"It's an honor when I got the opportunity to produce it, reboot the whole movie," James said Tuesday in Oklahoma City. "When I was growing up as a youngster I was like, 'Man, I hope I get an opportunity to throw one of these house parties, where it's just a lot of fun, a lot of joking around, dancin', people just having a good time."

James noted that most of his teammates in the Cleveland Cavaliers weren't born when "House Party" was first released. He also hinted at the possibility of him making a cameo in the remake.

SpringHill Entertainment production company described the project as a "fresh re-imagining" of the original. The company, which James started in 2013 and has produced the Starz show "Survivor's Remorse," among other projects.

The original "House Party" was released in 1990 and starred hip-hop duo Kid 'n Play, along with Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou, B-Fine, Robin Harris, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and A.J. Johnson. The film was produced with a $2.5 million budget and was a major success for New Line, earning $26.4 million at the box office.

The first film's success prompted the studio to release two sequels with "House Party 2" being released in 1991 followed by "House Party 3" in 1994 both starring Kid 'n Play. Both sequels proved to be moderate successes, earning $19 million each against their low budgets.